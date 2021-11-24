Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $549.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,918. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $545.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.46. The company has a market cap of $242.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

