Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.84. 24,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,469. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.74 and a 200-day moving average of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $420.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

