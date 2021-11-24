Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 17,712 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in eBay by 219.7% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 60,058 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,339 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 25.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,321 shares of company stock worth $6,165,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,258. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.