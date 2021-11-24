Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,560 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 161.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,318. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.53. The company has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

