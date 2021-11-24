Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,060 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $191.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $156.69 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.27 and a 200-day moving average of $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.