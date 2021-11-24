Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,903 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,903 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.80. 70,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.