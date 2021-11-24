Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 24,307 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,307 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.20. 303,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,306,037. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $200.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

