Vantage Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.88. 11,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

