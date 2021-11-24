VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $473.96 and last traded at $475.00. 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $485.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.45.

VAT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VTTGF)

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

