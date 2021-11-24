Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) SVP David Hathaway Sells 4,026 Shares

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VEC traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 59,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,561. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEC shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 197,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 149,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after buying an additional 64,084 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 60,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

