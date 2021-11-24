Veeva Systems (VEEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $288.42 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.92.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,318. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

