Velas Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Velas has a total market cap of $929.57 million and approximately $19.83 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001064 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

