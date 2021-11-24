Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona Sells 937,291 Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,705. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth $405,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth $276,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth $2,039,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

