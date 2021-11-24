Venus (XVS) Reaches Market Cap of $277.98 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. Venus has a market capitalization of $277.98 million and $23.88 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $24.12 or 0.00041743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,180.36 or 0.98938341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00051452 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.60 or 0.00528783 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,522,614 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

