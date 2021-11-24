Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $1,674,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $108.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.