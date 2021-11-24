Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 3,178 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.