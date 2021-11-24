Veracity Capital LLC Sells 13,923 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,923 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $150.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $273.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

