Veracity Capital LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,796 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Devon Energy by 13.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

DVN stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $44.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.