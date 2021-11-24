Veracity Capital LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.79. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.