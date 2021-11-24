Verde Capital Management Acquires 457 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.3% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,605,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 737,826 shares of company stock worth $205,921,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $288.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

