Verde Capital Management Buys 974 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Verde Capital Management raised its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises about 0.5% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $561,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $949,182.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 191,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,243,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,452. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Northland Securities dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.63. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.58 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

