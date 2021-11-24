Verde Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Verde Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.06 and a one year high of $82.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

