Verde Capital Management Has $22.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $285.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $216.18 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

