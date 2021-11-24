VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0457 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $425.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,189.76 or 0.98844895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00041478 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.39 or 0.00529550 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,341,823 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

