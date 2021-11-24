Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will report $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $136.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

