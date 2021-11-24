Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.65 Million

Analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report sales of $44.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.15 million. Veritone reported sales of $16.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $104.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $175.20 million, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $179.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

VERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veritone by 136.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 622,919 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Veritone by 161.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veritone by 353.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veritone by 393.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 155,949 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

