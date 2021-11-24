Verso (VSO) Trading 22.3% Higher This Week

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $243,418.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00067479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00071467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00087439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.22 or 0.07431223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,907.46 or 1.00303259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.