Viacoin (VIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,924.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $17,924.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.41 or 0.00367308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

