Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Shares Up 0.2%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.06. 3,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 31,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

