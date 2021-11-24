Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Gregory Unis Sells 6,357 Shares

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VSCO stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. 17,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,241. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $379,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $34,692,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

