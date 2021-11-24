Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Gregory Unis Sells 6,357 Shares

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
VSCO stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. 17,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,241. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $379,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $34,692,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
