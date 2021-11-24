Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Director Anne Sheehan Sells 1,033 Shares

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of VSCO stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.