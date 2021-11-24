Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Director Anne Sheehan Sells 1,033 Shares

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VSCO stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $7,170,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $34,692,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.