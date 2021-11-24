VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $65.03. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $65.02, with a volume of 475 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.