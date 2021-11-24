Vid (VI) Market Cap Tops $3.48 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Vid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Vid has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $418.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00242318 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00087396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

