Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Market Cap of $417,033.71

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $417,033.71 and approximately $1,281.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001100 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.