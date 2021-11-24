Vidya (VIDYA) Market Cap Reaches $10.81 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Vidya has traded up 37% against the dollar. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and $305,563.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vidya

Vidya is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,895,769 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

