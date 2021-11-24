Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vifor Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vifor Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Vifor Pharma stock opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. Vifor Pharma has a 52-week low of $124.50 and a 52-week high of $149.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

