Vincent Milano Purchases 7,500 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Vincent Milano purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BCRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.51.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

