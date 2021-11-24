Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. Vipshop reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

VIPS opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

