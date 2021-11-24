Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

