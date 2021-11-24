Virtue Poker Trading Down 11.6% This Week (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $6.43 million and $699,285.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00067651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00071611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.76 or 0.07421195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,925.49 or 1.00116507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

