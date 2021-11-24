Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 412.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 213,150 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.