Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 35,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,042,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

COCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

