Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

VITL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

VITL opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.25 and a beta of -0.02.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

