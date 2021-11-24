VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. VMware reported earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

NYSE VMW traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.70. 3,945,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,655. VMware has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

