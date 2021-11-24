VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in VMware by 101.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $121,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in VMware by 279.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 87,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

NYSE:VMW traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,587. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.