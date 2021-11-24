VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. VMware accounts for about 3.0% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VMware worth $35,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 4.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.0% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.76.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

