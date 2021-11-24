VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Barclays

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

VMware stock opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in VMware by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VMware by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,526 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 92,535 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

