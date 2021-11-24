VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.190-$7.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.83 billion-$12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.81 billion.VMware also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.960-$1.960 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.35.

VMW opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. VMware has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

