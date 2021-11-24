Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Down 3.9%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.23. 1,982,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,474,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). Equities research analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the first quarter worth $2,738,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the first quarter worth $3,285,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter worth $72,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter worth $800,000.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

