Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 25,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00.

VG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. 494,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 98,361 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vonage by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VG. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

