Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 25,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00.
VG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. 494,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 98,361 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vonage by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VG. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
